Swarovski Kristallwelten
Kristallweltenstraße 1, 6112 Wattens, Austria
| +43 5224 51080
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
The Swarovski Crystal WorldsSwarovski, world-famous Austrian crystal maker, has made it its mission to amaze. While the glittering creations do that on their own, the family has also built a whole world of wonder for you to enjoy. The Crystal World is a dream-like place of beauty and art, where visitors can share in the brand’s fascination with glamorous products. Enter through the mouth of a giant, whose grassy face emerges out of the ground, and explore the otherworldly creations of Brian Eno and Alexander McQueen. The Crystal World allows you to let your imagination roam freely and see things through completely different eyes.
