Top Restaurants in Whistler
Enjoy a drink by the fire in après-ski bliss or dine on a spacious deck overlooking the green slopes on a long summer night—Whistler serves up plenty of tasty options for eating, drinking, and living the good life in this mountain village.
Highlights
2117 Whistler Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B2, Canada
Rimrock Cafe stood by itself as Whistler’s destination dining room for years as Whistler Creekside Village matured around it. Chef Rolf Gunther’s menu doesn’t dazzle you with fads, but focuses instead on classics such as terrine of duck confit, foie gras, rack of lamb, and the Rimrock mixed grill, featuring filet mignon, lamb chop, and venison. Like the menu, Rimrock’s cocktails recall former days when every element of a dining experience was done exactly right (try the Canadian Whisky Sour). Not surprisingly with its cuisine and cocktails held at such high standards, Rimrock is known for consistently impeccable service.
110 - 4222 Village Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
For a luxury resort to remain on top with the discerning diner, it must evolve. Executive chef James Walt continues to ply the ingenuity he displayed when he introduced farm-to-table cuisine to Whistler. His Longtable Series—dinners set among the windrows on Pemberton’s North Arm Farm—has emerged as the event every August. Already locally famous for its two-tier seafood towers, the restaurant has recently added oysters to its offerings. Chef Walt has celebrated his success with a cookbook, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm Fresh Recipes.
4319 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
It might be the handpainted Venetian chandeliers, but Quattro elevates the concept of a ski resort restaurant. This is a level of cuisine and ambience you’re more likely to find in New York or San Francisco. On chef Jeremy Trottier’s menu, the prix fixe fare changes seasonally, with certain favorites, like rigatoni pecorari and risotto, always available. Though Araxi and Bearfoot Bistro lead the party charge during Whistler’s wildly successful Cornucopia festival every November, always check the schedule to see what Trottier is stirring up during this wine and food extravaganza.
4369 Main Street
Pizzeria Antico’s Italian decor couldn’t be more bella, from the distressed chairs to the white marble bar to the vintage road bicycle perched above the open cucina. Flatbread aficionados will find familiar fare such as the Margherita, funghi, and quattro formaggi along with house-made pastas like gnocchi di Antico. The gnocchi, made with Pemberton potatoes grown nearby and dressed simply in a garlicky tomato sauce, are absolutely sublime.