Top Restaurants in Prague

Křižíkova 386/105, 186 00 Praha 8-Karlín, Czechia

This corner café in Prague’s foodie hub, Karlín, is always hopping. The painted brick walls, wood tables, cozy corners, but especially the coffee the keeps people coming back. Muj Salek Kavy translates as “my cup of coffee” (a play on my cup of tea) is owned by local direct trade coffee company Doubleshot, which was among the first to kick-start the city’s now booming specialty coffee scene. They select and roast their own in-season beans, and serve their single origin, as well as espresso blends, at the right temperature. On weekends in summer the lively atmosphere spills out onto the streets, and on the weekends, be sure to show up early to get a seat for the delicious brunch, with dishes like rice porridge with coconut milk and apricots, blueberry jam pancakes, and poached with Prague ham and horseradish sauce.