Top Restaurants in Miami

1220 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA

When you first show up at Bodega, you could easily mistake it for a popular neighborhood taqueria. Between the Airstream trailer serving tacos and the picnic tables, it looks like a low-key spot. It is that, but as you see the Ubers full of models and clubgoers arriving and disappearing into the small taco joint, you get a sense there might be something more going on. Look around for a guy with an earpiece at the back of the room and tell him your friend sent you, and you might just get directed to a back door that looks like an entrance to a Porta Potti. Pass through here and you’ll enter a graffiti-filled men’s washroom. It’s only after passing through yet another door that you will enter one of South Beach’s hot hidden nightclubs. The mixologists have an extensive menu that relies heavily on “illegal” mezcal, and the DJ keeps the room pumping all through the night. It caters to a friendly, slightly older crowd and makes for a good introduction to the South Beach scene minus the cover charge and lineups that you’ll find at clubs closer to the beach.