Lagniappe

3425 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, USA
Website
| +1 305-576-0108
A New Orleans Vibe in Miami’s Art District Miami Florida United States

Sun - Sat 6pm - 2am

A New Orleans Vibe in Miami’s Art District

Get creative at Lagniappe, a homey New Orleans–style wine house with a backyard grill and live music every night. They don’t take reservations, so you’ll wait in line to order simple grilled fish or chicken or the cheese and charcuterie plates, and then head out to the garden oasis for twinkly lights and good vibes. The kitchen staff will cut up your cheese and meats and serve them with olives, bread, and jam for an additional fee (around $4). If it’s too hot, head indoors and sit in the comfy living room where jazz and blues bands perform nightly.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

