Soya & Pomodoro
2502, 120 NE 1st St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
| +1 305-381-9511
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 4:30pm
Wed - Sat 7pm - 11:30pm
Dine Like A European in MiamiHidden within a historic building in downtown MIami is Soya e Pomodoro, a traditional Italian restaurant placed within an old Beaux Arts office building.
The bohemian atmosphere is unlike anything else in Miami. The asthetic is simple, but very cool.
There's live music, and books. The kitchen is small but fast and you'll be sitting half inside, half outside. There is no air conditioning and it's a very small space, only seating about 11 tables. You really feel like you are in Italy.
The staff is made up of mostly Italians and the food speaks true to the traditional recipes.
Be sure to go when there is live entertainment. You'll sip chanti and listen to scatting jazz music by moonlight. It's truly magical.