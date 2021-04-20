Grilling South American Style
Quinto La Huella is the second location of arguably Uruguay’s most famous and best restaurant, the Parador La Huella in the tiny resort town of José Ignacio. On the fifth floor of the East, Miami, hotel, the eatery uses a wood-fired parrilla
(grill) and oven to cook nearly everything on the menu. The dining room is wrapped in wood, and the outside dining area is a garden oasis with leafy foliage, great music, and a homey vibe. The burrata, served with fresh figs, prosciutto, and walnuts, is a standout starter, and don’t forget to order smashed potatoes, which are served as they are in Uruguay: The potato is grilled over the fire and smashed right before serving, to retain the natural texture of the vegetable.