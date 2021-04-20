Where are you going?
Quinto La Huella

2810, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131, USA
+1 786-805-4646
Sun - Wed 7am - 12am
Thur - Sat 7am - 1am

Grilling South American Style

Quinto La Huella is the second location of arguably Uruguay’s most famous and best restaurant, the Parador La Huella in the tiny resort town of José Ignacio. On the fifth floor of the East, Miami, hotel, the eatery uses a wood-fired parrilla (grill) and oven to cook nearly everything on the menu. The dining room is wrapped in wood, and the outside dining area is a garden oasis with leafy foliage, great music, and a homey vibe. The burrata, served with fresh figs, prosciutto, and walnuts, is a standout starter, and don’t forget to order smashed potatoes, which are served as they are in Uruguay: The potato is grilled over the fire and smashed right before serving, to retain the natural texture of the vegetable.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

