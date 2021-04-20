Where are you going?
El Palacio De Los Jugos

5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144, USA
Website
| +1 786-313-3052
The Most Traditional Cuban Food in Miami Miami Florida United States

More info

Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm

Palacio de los Jugos (the Juice Palace) is one of the most famous and long-standing restaurants in Miami. The palace is named for its long list of fruit drinks, such as mamey and coconut. But the chain also serves typical Cuban food like arroz congri, a dish including rice and black beans. One of the most popular orders is the chicharrónes, made of the best quality fried pork rinds you will ever find—basically tasting like super thick slices of crispy bacon. It also serves sandwiches, seafood, baked goods, and has fresh fruits. The juice bar opened over 40 years ago, but now serves Miami locals at six locations citywide.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

