Where to Eat in Bali: The Best Restaurants
Bali’s eclectic dining scene, spanning traditional Balinese fare all the way to raw food culture and even Mexican food, means you’ll never find yourself without options. Sunny spots for pre-beach breakfasts and exotic restaurants for romantic evenings, beach bars and nightclubs, Bali will keep you busy.
Jalan Yoga Perkanthi
“Cuca” translates to vinegar in Indonesian, but this spot is anything but acidic. The atmosphere is a sweet blend of fine dining with friendly spaces that are stylish and contemporary as well as comfortable. Cuca’s menu concentrates on ingredients like just-caught seafood, fresh tropical fruits, and local vegetables and herbs. This local focus allows the chefs to create delicious, affordable meals while supporting area farmers. The menu is tapas style, with small shareable plates, perfect for leisurely lunches or dinners.
JL Sukma kesuma no 2 , Br Tebesaya - Ubud, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
An excellent addition to the Ubud raw-food scene (there is one!), Sayuri creates tasty food that heals, energizes, and nurtures your body. Even those unconvinced of the powers of a raw-food diet find the food delicious. The menu isn’t overly rigid, though; it includes smoothies and cold-pressed juices, breakfast-all-day dishes, and daily specials with vegan versions of bibimbap, enchiladas, and lasagna. Sayuri also runs cooking classes and workshops for those who would like to learn to make wholesome food and body products for themselves.
Jalan Raya Batu Bolong No.28, Badung, Indonesia, Bali
Seafood lovers, rejoice! Moana Fish Eatery is a Polynesian-style restaurant in Canggu where you will find the freshest, most incredible fish dishes without any fussy sauces, pretentious names, or unnecessarily complicated sides. The simple grilled mahi-mahi, poke bowls, fish tacos, and amazing coconut king prawn curry are tasty, filling, and well priced for the quality of the fish. There’s also a deliciously refreshing sugarcane juice that you can enjoy in the chilled-out and cozy atmosphere with friends, family, or a date. Some vegetarian dishes are available, but the selection is quite small since most people come for the fish.
Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu Beach, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Equal parts fine-dining restaurant, cocktail bar, and antique gallery, Ji blends Chinese, Japanese, and Balinese culture with modern Japanese cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is located in Hotel Tugu, one of the first luxury hotels in Canggu. An Indonesian collector rescued an ornate 18th-century Chinese temple from destruction in Java and had it rebuilt here to house the restaurant. Ji’s menu features exquisitely prepared sushi and sashimi platters, as well as items that reflect influences from Japanese communities in Peru, China, Korea, and other countries outside Japan. The Dragon of Ji roll is a showstopper. As for cooked seafood, you’ll be torn when it comes to the smokey salmon zaru soba with home-smoked salmon belly and citrus broth. Be kind and share the delicate dish with your travel companion? Or keep it all to yourself? An extensive sake, wine, and cocktail menu is available.
Jalan Kayu Cendana, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Seminyak, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The Seminyak food scene just keeps getting better, and Bikini, a stylish new restaurant and bar, has upped the ante by taking both interior design and food plating to a much sexier place. Extraordinary dishes—foie gras parfait cigars or elderflower-pickled beets and goat-cheese ravioli or roast suckling pig drizzled with pear and cherry vinegar—provide the basic ingredients of an unforgettable dining experience. If you can’t make up your mind, opt for the Feed Me tasting menu. Bikini is also gaining a reputation for its cocktail menu and skilled bartenders.
Jl. Nyuh Bulan No. 1, Banjar Nyuh Kuning, Ubud, MAS, Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
If you didn’t know before you dug into your meal, you might not realize that every item on Sage’s menu is vegan (a nice bonus for parents eating with kids). The jackfruit or tempeh tacos are so good many devoted carnivores choose to get their Mexican food fix here over local nonvegan Mexican joints. Sage also makes excellent vegan burgers, potato flautas, and salads filled with great crunchy textures and pops of flavor. Follow lunch or dinner with a slice of coconut cake or vegan birthday cake ice cream.
Jl. Nyuh Bulan, Nyuh Kuning MAS, Ubud, MAS, Ubud, MAS, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
WAMM (or What About My Mother?) is one of the most interesting Ubud cafés. The design of this sunny, open-sided space is eclectic, colorful, and comfortable, and you could describe the food with the same adjectives. Every item on the menu is sourced from local suppliers, from the fruits and vegetables to the meats and cheeses (yes, meat and cheese from Bali!). WAMM’s menu offers selections for vegans, vegetarians, diners with allergies, and also those in the mood for a great chicken sandwich. The coffee is out of this world, especially with a little bit of the creamy coconut milk made in the café.
Jl. Pura Dalem, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Day or night, the Lawn is a favorite Canggu hangout. With the grassy expanse and mats to lounge on, a small pool facing the beach, a dining area, and a covered bar, this sunset spot has enough room for everyone. No need to jostle for space. Groups of friends and families enjoy long, lazy brunches, lunches, and dinners, the meals sometimes merging into a fantastically relaxed day. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Balinese-style babi guling pizzetta, or order a bit of everything from the grazing menu, which offers smaller dishes like crispy lemon squid and fresh rice paper rolls to share. The food is a bit expensive for those traveling on a budget, but the variety of dishes and the fresh ingredients make it splurge-worthy.