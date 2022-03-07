Where are you going?
Bikini Restaurant Bali

Jalan Kayu Cendana, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Seminyak, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Website
| +62 813-5338-2346
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

The Seminyak food scene just keeps getting better, and Bikini, a stylish new restaurant and bar, has upped the ante by taking both interior design and food plating to a much sexier place. Extraordinary dishes—foie gras parfait cigars or elderflower-pickled beets and goat-cheese ravioli or roast suckling pig drizzled with pear and cherry vinegar—provide the basic ingredients of an unforgettable dining experience. If you can't make up your mind, opt for the Feed Me tasting menu. Bikini is also gaining a reputation for its cocktail menu and skilled bartenders.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

