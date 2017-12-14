Top Places to Eat in Tanzania

PO BOX 2, Karatu, Tanzania

Gibb’s Farm began life as a coffee plantation in the 1920s. In 1948, British war veteran James Gibb bought the property and decided to plant vegetables alongside the coffee fields. Located near the village of Karatu on the slopes of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, the original farmhouse is a beautiful ivy-covered building set among formal English gardens. Guests can stay overnight in a cozy cottage, or just stop in for an alfresco lunch on the patio and a stroll through the fruit and vegetable orchards and the coffee fields. Food at Gibb’s has a real wow factor, and 90 percent of the ingredients are homegrown and organic. Lunch favorites include colorful beet and avocado salad, any of the delicious soups, and stuffed zucchini flowers.