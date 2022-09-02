Located about a 90-minute drive west of Arusha, Lake Manyara National Park may be one of Tanzania’s smallest safari parks, but the range of different landscapes and ecosystems here make it one of the most interesting. Along the escarpment, you’ll spot rock-climbing klipspringer antelopes, while warthogs, wildebeests, giraffes, and elephants enjoy the grasslands. During the wet season, thousands of flamingos flock to the huge alkaline lake, and throughout the year more than 300 species of birds can be sighted. It’s worth stopping by the hippo pond, where visitors can get out of their cars (which you can’t do elsewhere in the park) for a ground-level view of the huge beasts wallowing in the water, shading themselves from the intense sunshine.