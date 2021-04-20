Where are you going?
Ruaha National Park

Iringa, Tanzania
Website
| +255 756 144 440
Sleep under the Stars in Ruaha National Park

The largest of Tanzania’s state-administrated national parks, Ruaha is home to the Great Ruaha River, imposing baobab trees, and one of the greatest populations of elephants in any African park. It has few lodges and therefore few tourists. It is also wilder than its close neighbor, the Selous Game Reserve, and boasts a truly authentic safari experience. Night driving is not permitted, nor are walking safaris, generally, due to the large number of elephants here. But hidden away on the Jongomero River in the remote southern area of the park is the Jongomero Camp, which is both fantastically luxurious as well as truly one with its surroundings. It is possibly the best camp in the whole of Tanzania, and its guides are second to none. In addition to the breathtaking campsite itself, it offers "fly-camping" trips on which the adventurous traveler can spend the night under the stars.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

