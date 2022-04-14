Top Attractions in Nashville

Nashville, TN, USA

For a solid taste of Wedgewood-Houston, or WeHo as it’s sometimes called, try to visit on the first Saturday of the month for the art crawl. The self-guided tour gives visitors time to peruse the galleries, studios, and coworking spaces that foster Nashville’s collaborative spirit. Fort Houston, for example, spans 3.25 acres and holds vast amounts of artist space with a darkroom, metal shop, woodshop, and print shop. After the art crawl, head to Cotten Music to ogle guitars, or, if you’re here a while, sign up for a class. Then stop into Bastion for a craft cocktail and a plate of nachos. If you can snag a seat, Bastion’s restaurant (in a room behind the bar) serves food that looks like art of the culinary sort.