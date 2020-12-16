The Ultimate Guide to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Just outside the city of Toronto, Niagara-on-the-lake is the ultimate destination, offering something for the active traveler and the gastronome alike. Located a relatively short drive from the city, Niagara-on-the-lake boasts a series of recreational bike routes and a generous assortment of wineries and restaurants serving up elegant yet approachable fare. Ontario’s most popular—and best—wine region is far enough away to invigorate, but close enough to make for an easy getaway.