The Ultimate Guide to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Just outside the city of Toronto, Niagara-on-the-lake is the ultimate destination, offering something for the active traveler and the gastronome alike. Located a relatively short drive from the city, Niagara-on-the-lake boasts a series of recreational bike routes and a generous assortment of wineries and restaurants serving up elegant yet approachable fare. Ontario’s most popular—and best—wine region is far enough away to invigorate, but close enough to make for an easy getaway.
Southbrook Vineyards

581 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
Not only is Southbrook certified as an organic and LEED sustainable winemaker in Ontario, it is also a biodynamic winery. This means that it treats the farm as a single living entity. The farm’s soil, plants and animals are able to grow...
Zoom Leisure Bikes

431 Mississagua St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
With its very flat roads and generous bike paths right by the lake, Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL) is a great way to get a workout while touring the wineries. Zoom Leisure has a great reputation for leading a great bike tour. That said, if you want to...
Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery

1366 York Rd, St. Davids, ON L0S 1P0, Canada
When I asked friends and locals what their favourite winery was in Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL), I got a unanimous response on Ravine. Everything here is on point: great wine (and I’m kicking myself for not buying any), phenomenal food, and fun...
The Ice House Winery

14778 Niagara Pkwy, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
This was definitely a treat in the midst of a 20 km bike tour! It is a bit further down the wine route path but if you like to bike, it may be worth it. If we didn’t have about 10 km to bike back, I think I would have had a bigger portion of the...
Three Forty Gate

340 Gate St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
Three Forty Gate (the address name) was a home away from home for us on this excursion and is a short walk away from the main area of Queen and King streets. The owners, Erin and Michael, really took care of the little details we needed on our...
Trius Winery at Hillebrand

1249 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
Though Trius has an excellent menu for all meals, this is one brunch I will never forget! Trius's "Farmers Market Brunch" created by acclaimed chef Frank Dodd, is all sourced locally; each of the three courses are accompanied by one of their...
Peller Estates Winery Restaurant

290 John St E, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
If there is one dining experience I would splurge on when visiting Niagara On the Lake it would be Peller Estate’s Kitchen Table Dinner. This was definitely the highlight of our trip to the region. As the name suggests, the experience lies in...
