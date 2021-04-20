The Ice House Winery
14778 Niagara Pkwy, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
| +1 905-262-6852
Sun - Sat 11am - 5:30pm
Ice Wine SlushiesThis was definitely a treat in the midst of a 20 km bike tour! It is a bit further down the wine route path but if you like to bike, it may be worth it. If we didn’t have about 10 km to bike back, I think I would have had a bigger portion of the slushie but they do give shots. Made with Northern Ice Vidal Icewine, they are named the N’Ice Slushie and have tasting notes of apricot, peach, pear, lychee, caramel and butterscotch.
You can get a variety of iced wines here as well, but the slushie was definitely the highlight and clearly, their marketing tool (it works!).