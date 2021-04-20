Peller Estates Winery Restaurant
290 John St E, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
| +1 888-673-5537
Sun - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm
Best Splurge: Peller Estates Kitchen Table DinnerIf there is one dining experience I would splurge on when visiting Niagara On the Lake it would be Peller Estate’s Kitchen Table Dinner. This was definitely the highlight of our trip to the region.
As the name suggests, the experience lies in getting to visit the kitchen through our private dining room anytime we want! We get exclusive access to sous-chef Maurice Desharnais (also known as Chef Moe), who showed us around the kitchen and told us we could ask any of the kitchen staff questions while they prepped our meal. Our meal actually started in the kitchen with appetizers and then lead into a 7 course feast, with each dish explained by Moe. Our expert sommelier Katie explained every wine personally paired with our dish and why she picked it. Moe would also tell us really entertaining stories about the chef world.
You can tell that Peller really cares about its customers and staff through every little detail. In fact, Peller doesn’t host weddings because they want a serene experience for its guests, especially the majority that visit on weekends. Though we didn’t get to meet head chef, Jason Parsons that night, we came by the next day to buy wine and our sommelier saw us and introduced us. He came over to personally chat with us.
It was such a special experience and I will definitely continue to return to Peller for their excellent wine and food.
Tip: make sure you get the hostess to pre-call a cab in advance before your meal.