The Top Hotels in Whistler
In British Columbia’s Blackcomb Mountain, Whistler is an all-weather playground for mountain biking, skiing, and snowboarding fanatics. From world-class ski resorts to family-run lodges, we’ve selected the best hotels for you to experience it all.
Highlights
4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Set against the towering backdrop of Blackcomb mountain, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler looks, like many of Fairmont’s Canadian properties, like a castle straight out of a fairy tale—only this one has a classic ski lodge interior, complete with soaring, timber-lined ceilings, stone walls, and warming fireplaces. Opened in 1989, the heritage property is decorated in typically understated Fairmont style (think neutral shades and plenty of soft, comfortable touches) but it stays fresh with a rolling refurbishment program for the 528 guest rooms and suites, which have a warm, alpine style and views of the mountains or the village. The more contemporary Alpine Suites were the most recent addition, and come with perks like fireplaces.
With its ski-in/ski-out location, the hotel has become a magnet for winter sports fans; the parade of powder hounds includes Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Prince Edward. Other athletes are also welcome: the hotel is home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., a driving range, and tennis courts, plus a fitness center, 60-foot heated lap pool, and a Vida Spa for soothing sore limbs. Lean into the alpine setting with fondue at The Chalet restaurant, or go for steaks and seafood, deli favorites, locally-inspired dishes, and more at the five other dining choices.
4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
At the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, Four Seasons Resort and Residences complements its sylvan surroundings with a kind of chalet-luxe style accentuated with natural materials. Public areas feature wood beams, granite, and limestone, and guest rooms are awash in earthy tones, with gas fireplaces and mountain views. Groups might prefer the private residences in the property’s adjoining condo; the largest has four bedrooms and a den, offering homey comforts plus the benefits of the facilities right next door. The hotel curates experiences you won’t find anywhere else, including private dining in a cave in Canada’s largest icefield or customized ski tours with an Olympic athlete. Guests who really want to embrace the healthy West Coast lifestyle should sign up for complimentary weekend fitness and yoga classes upon check-in.
2131 Lake Placid Road
Looking for a romantic break from the bustle of Whistler Village? You can do no better than Nita Lake Lodge, the area’s only lakeside resort. Located a five-minute walk to Whistler Mountain’s Creekside gondola and just under three miles from town, each of the lodge’s 77 rooms evokes a feeling of calm with dark wood, creamy linens, leather upholstery, and rock-faced fireplaces; all feature kitchenettes, two-person soaker tubs, and lake or mountain views. During warmer months, the lodge offers complimentary kayaks, canoes, paddeboards, and bikes for adventure seekers, while the plunge pool and hot tub are available year-round. Though the lodge provides free shuttle service every half-hour to the village, guests shouldn’t pass up a chance to dine on site at Aura, where many of the menu’s herbs and vegetables come from the restaurant’s own rooftop garden. Before dinner, try a seasonal craft cocktail on the patio at the resort’s Cure Lounge.
4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler, BC V8E 1G5, Canada
In the heart of Whistler Village, Sundial Boutique Hotel is about as central as you can get: Three gondolas to Whistler and Blackcomb mountains sit right outside your door, and the area’s restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are only steps away. With just 49 suites, it’s one of the smaller properties in town, but the rooms themselves are generously sized and include full kitchens, dining and sitting areas, and gas fireplaces. For those who don’t want to splurge on a suite with a private outdoor whirlpool, you’ll still have access to Whistler’s only rooftop hot tub. And while the property doesn’t have its own swimming pool, guests are free to use the one at the lodge next door from May through October.