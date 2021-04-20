The Top Hotels in Whistler

4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada

Set against the towering backdrop of Blackcomb mountain, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler looks, like many of Fairmont’s Canadian properties, like a castle straight out of a fairy tale—only this one has a classic ski lodge interior, complete with soaring, timber-lined ceilings, stone walls, and warming fireplaces. Opened in 1989, the heritage property is decorated in typically understated Fairmont style (think neutral shades and plenty of soft, comfortable touches) but it stays fresh with a rolling refurbishment program for the 528 guest rooms and suites, which have a warm, alpine style and views of the mountains or the village. The more contemporary Alpine Suites were the most recent addition, and come with perks like fireplaces.



With its ski-in/ski-out location, the hotel has become a magnet for winter sports fans; the parade of powder hounds includes Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Prince Edward. Other athletes are also welcome: the hotel is home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., a driving range, and tennis courts, plus a fitness center, 60-foot heated lap pool, and a Vida Spa for soothing sore limbs. Lean into the alpine setting with fondue at The Chalet restaurant, or go for steaks and seafood, deli favorites, locally-inspired dishes, and more at the five other dining choices.