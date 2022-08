The Top Hotels in Portland, Oregon

422 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA

Sure, the Hotel Vintage is classic (it was built in 1894 as the Hotel Imperial, one of Portland ’s most iconic, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places), but its name references another kind of vintage: the many renowned wines of the surrounding Willamette Valley. When the hotel reopened in 2015 after an extensive renovation, it announced partnerships with 117 local wineries (one for each guestroom), each of which sends a representative at least once a quarter to pour at the guest-only wine hour held every evening. Rooms feature original artwork made from recycled corks, and the trendy lobby bar (named for Bacchus, the god of wine) and local landmark of a restaurant offer an impressive list of some of the best local and Italian wines.Even those who don’t share the hotel’s passion forwill find plenty to love, from the famously superlative Kimpton service to the private outdoor hot tubs and custom Public bicycles available to borrow. Also on-site is a game room—an extension of the lobby bar where guests and in-the-know locals mingle over retro video game consoles (Atari, anyone?), shuffleboard, and pool. We’ll raise a glass to that.