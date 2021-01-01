The Perfect Week in South-Central Alaska

Food, fishing, and miles of hike-worthy trails make it easy to fill a week exploring South-central Alaska. Stretching from the Copper River Valley across the Mat-Su Valley, down to Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula, and Homer, and then all across Prince William Sound, South-central makes up a sizable portion of the state. If you're going to road trip around Alaska, this is where you do it (though nobody would question your decision to add a trip up to Fairbanks to your itinerary). Explore Kenai Fjords National Park, Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark, and bear viewing in Katmai National Park.