A favorite summer hangout for residents of south-central Alaska—especially those from Anchorage, the region’s big city—Hope has a massive personality for such a tiny town. Turn onto Hope Highway from the Seward Highway, drive 16 miles, and then the fun begins. Summer in Hope officially kicks off with opening weekend at the Seaview Cafe & Bar, where some of Alaska’s best bands play. Daytime in Hope is for lazing about, shopping the local galleries, and exploring the tiny history museum—not to mention hiking, playing with dogs, biking, kayaking, or just tossing a Frisbee around. There are plenty of camping spots in town (for both tent campers and RVers), but some of the best ones are just up the road, at the Porcupine Campground.