For a perfect day in Berlin, delve into the city’s myriad historic sites. The Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag are essential Berlin stops. If you don't have time to tour the Jewish Museum, consider a visit to the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, a good place to contemplate the world past and present. Then you're off to the nearby Potsdamer Platz. In between you can squeeze in a coffee or a beer in one of the cafes and bars scattered throughout Berlin’s central neighborhoods.