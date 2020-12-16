The Perfect Day in Amsterdam

A perfect day in Amsterdam might begin with breakfast at Papeneiland on Prinsengracht and Brouwersgracht, a brown café on Prinsengracht and Brouwersgracht that's been around since 1642, where former President Bill Clinton famously downed a hunk of apple pie. It might end in infamous De Wallen, the city's lovely (and safe) Red Light District. In between, consider a walking tour or canal tour, a picnic at Vondelpark, and a visit to some of Amsterdam's world-class museums.