Van Gogh Museum

You won’t find works from renowned Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh in the Rijksmuseum, because there’s an entire museum devoted to the 19th-century painter just a few steps down the Museumplein. The Van Gogh Museum houses the world’s largest collection of his art, totaling hundreds of pieces—including some of the most legendary, like Sunflowers and The Bedroom. It also displays works from Van Gogh’s friends and contemporaries, including Rodin, Monet, and Gauguin. Book tickets on the website to go straight to the front of the line.