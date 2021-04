It's not going to blow anyone's mind to say that the Van Gogh Museum is a must-see in Amsterdam . When we were there they were in the midst of moving to the Hermitage, so the full collection was not on display. Still, the fraction of the collection that we saw was incredible. But here's the thing: you can take small kids, and they will actually be entertained. We were delighted to be offered a "treasure hunt" packet for our four-year-old. She took to the hunt as a pirate would, tracking down sunflowers and portraits and yellow bedrooms. Older kids would be happy doing it on their own, but for young kids it's fun for parents to play along. At the end there was a little prize for her, and this made everyone happy. We got a similar thing at the Rijksmuseum. Every museum should offer this sort of thing!