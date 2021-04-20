A Special Day for An Iconic Flower

After a long, cold winter, Amsterdammers typically yearn for spring. In Dam Square, it arrives in January when Dutch tulip growers transform Dam Square into a sea of color on National Tulip Day. Since 2012, growers have banded together to erect a giant temporary garden for the public's flower picking pleasure. The annual event is perfect for an afternoon date, family outing, or just a chance to grab as many tulips as you can carry to bring spring into your home. Choose from a rainbow of colors to create a one-of-a-kind bouquet for that special someone or your own organic eye candy. As the official kick-off of tulip season, National Tulip Day marks the arrival of thousands of tulip varieties in florist shops, supermarkets and flower stands throughout Holland. Through April, an estimated 1.7 blooms are exported around the world each year.