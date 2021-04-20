Where are you going?
Canal Ring

Prinsengracht, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam's Canal Ring: A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Amsterdam's Canal Ring: A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Beyond tulips, windmills, and weed, Amsterdam's global image is entwined with water. The Canal Ring (Grachtengordel) is made up of 165 fluid channels developed during the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age. In the ensuing years, the water network has supported maritime trade while evolving into a centerpiece of one of the world’s most recognizable urban landscapes. In 2013, on its 400th birthday, UNESCO added the Grachtengordel to its list of World Heritage sites. Today the Canal Ring is both a historic transportation system and a stunning backdrop for local festivals and celebrations. The canals, notably Prinsengracht, are packed with partygoers on annual festivals like King's Day (formerly Queen's Day), in April, as well as Gay Pride and Grachtenfestival in August. Canal cruises offer an excellent introduction to city sights and are a great way to see Amsterdam.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

Aryon Hopkins
about 5 years ago

AFAR Explorer
about 4 years ago

Amsterdam Canal Ring

We thought it might be cheesy, but pleasantly surprised. Took the hop on go off tour with head sets. Great day!

