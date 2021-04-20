The Northern Territory’s Best Swimming Holes

Located on Waterfall Creek in World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park, the Gunlom Falls infinity pool is the perfect combination of waterfall and plunge pool, with gum trees for shade, picnic areas nearby for snacking and camping, and hiking paths that provide panoramic views of the floodplains of southern Kakadu. The waterfall is at full throttle during the summer monsoon season, but access is limited so helicopters and floatplanes are your best bet to see the cascade show. But in the dry season, from April to October, travelers can drive and walk to the swimming holes, though four-wheel drive is often necessary. The pools are monitored for crocodiles, so check the signs before entering, even in the dry season when sightings are less likely.