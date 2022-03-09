Elsey National Park

Stuart Hwy, Mataranka NT 0852, Australia
http://www.travelnt.com/katherine-and-surrounds/things-to-do/mataranka-thermal-pool
106b03f4a406e7136e0ee3b66a84d004.jpg

Maedi./Flickr

106b03f4a406e7136e0ee3b66a84d004.jpg

About 65 miles south of Katherine’s famous gorges and waterfalls lies the local’s secret that is the Mataranka Hot Springs in Elsey National Park. Between May and September, the water is calm and, in some places, 93 degrees Fahrenheit. The best areas to soak are in the Bitter Springs and Mataranka thermal pools; the former is deeper and quieter while Mataranka forks off into a peaceful stream that reaches a bridge and ladder. In both places, the water is turquoise and transparent, shaded by Mataranka palm trees and festooned with wildlife such as barramundi and even freshwater turtles—don’t forget your snorkel!

By Serena Renner

Serena Renner
Tue Apr 26 22:31:16 EDT 2016

