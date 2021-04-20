Litchfield National Park
Litchfield Park Road
| +61 8 8976 0282
Take the plunge at Litchfield National Park
Even in the cooler months, Darwin can be a hot, scorching place. Make a day trip to the waterfalls and plunge pools of Litchfield National Park, a one and a half hour drive from Darwin. Swim in the crystal-clear swimming hole at the base of Florence Falls and bushwalk through monsoon rainforest to Walker Creek.
For the acqua adverse there's wildlife and birdlife, ranges and rainforest to explore. Picnic next to fruit bats at Wangi Falls and see sweeping valley views at Tolmer Falls. There is a wildlife cruise on the Reynolds River, part of a working cattle station. You can join up with Aboriginal owners of this land, the Wagait people. Find out more at the Litchfield National Park website.