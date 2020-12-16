The Best Things to Do in Skåne, Southern Sweden
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Sweden’s southernmost region, Skåne, feels like its own country. Malmö is its eco-friendly capital, plus there's historic Helsingborg, university town Lund, and lush, rolling hills in the countryside. They even have their own special dialect. And it's just a 35-minute dash across the Öresund Bridge from Malmö to Copenhagen, Denmark.
Øresundsmotorvejen, Denmark
Usually I take a train across the Øresund Bridge, an engineering marvel that connects Malmo, Sweden, to Copenhagen, Denmark. Unfortunately, the train travels below the vehicle deck, which means you can’t actually see the bridge. And this is a...
Skomakaregatan 11, 211 34 Malmö, Sweden
Leave it to the coolest, hippest country on the planet to come up with a cool concept like that. Sweden, you keep surprising me. Imagine a ultra-modern record shop in the heart of a touristy, busy medieval square. Imagine a mouth-watering café...
Lilla Varvsgatan 14, 211 15 Malmö, Sweden
A new Swedish pop music group perhaps? Not quite. On my road trip through Southern Sweden, an architect friend of mine insisted we stop in Malmö to see Santiago Calatrava’s building, the Turning Torso, which was modeled after his own human form...
Scandinavia
Driving across this bridge is a push for peace in my mind – probably because I’ve always been fascinated with border cultures. Territory lines naturally create false separations of identity, whereas the human, cultural, and physical identities of...
Höör Municipality, Sweden
When you need to get out, but you are not sure where to go, that is the precise moment to remember that it’s not about the destination, it’s about the drive. Visions of rambling hills, populated with quaint, artful farmhouses like this one are an...
271 78 Löderup, Sweden
Ales Stenar is a rock formation (in the shape of a ship, roughly) that sits atop a ridge on the coast of southern Sweden. There have been many comparisons to Stonehenge but there are no other connections other than they both have standing stones...
Gisela Trapps väg 1, 254 37 Helsingborg, Sweden
Take a trip back in time at Sweden’s best open-air museum. While you cannot enter the 18th-century manor house at the center of Fredriksdal, you will get a glimpse of what it was like to live in its shadow. Most of the houses were moved here from...
A king’s legacy is usually comprised of legendary war stories, yet several Swedish kings are best remembered for establishing spectacular gardens. King Gustaf VI Adolf left this grand estate to the city of Helsingborg upon his death in 1973. The...
The ornate angular towers, slate and copper roof, arched stained-glass windows and murals are a must-see for anyone interested in architecture. The design of the imposing neo-Gothic city hall was from the winning entry (that of a 26-year-old...
Slottshagsgatan, 250 07 Helsingborg, Sweden
Take in the atmosphere of Helsingborg’s medieval tower, which doubles as the best photo opportunity in the city. You’re made to work for it though, as you'll have to walk across gravel paths and climb a steep wooden staircase to reach the top of...
Krafts torg 12A, 223 50 Lund, Sweden
Discover the medieval charm of Sweden’s oldest town, just a short bus ride from Helsingborg. Don’t miss the remarkable astronomical clock, crypt, bronze pillars and sculpted facade of the striking Lund Cathedral, where daily services have been...
