My dad and I planned a trip to Sweden to explore our Swedish heritage. We decided to add Helsingborg to our itinerary at the last minute and did not know much about it, as most people consider Stockholm as more of an American tourist destination.I have been to multiple cities in Sweden before and this was the first time I've seen Helsingborg. This city is EASILY my favorite in the entire world now. It is only a ferry ride away from Denmark. We found this castle because it was near our hotel and were so pleased when we discovered we could go up the stairs to the roof of the castle. The top of the castle overlooked the entire city of Helsingborg, the sea, and you could even see Denmark from across the sea.I highly recommend visiting this underrated city. It was absolutely my favorite destination during our trip to Sweden. The history in this city is so fascinating and the view of the city from the castle is breathtaking. It was a very walkable place and we enjoyed exploring all that the city had to offer.