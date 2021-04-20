Kärnan Slottshagsgatan, 250 07 Helsingborg, Sweden

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm

Kärnan Take in the atmosphere of Helsingborg’s medieval tower, which doubles as the best photo opportunity in the city. You’re made to work for it though, as you'll have to walk across gravel paths and climb a steep wooden staircase to reach the top of the tower.



Built during the early 14th century, the keep was formerly part of a much larger castle that played a key role in Swedish-Danish relations over the centuries. Find out more at the new exhibition that focuses on medieval life during the tower’s heyday.