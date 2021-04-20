Kärnan
Slottshagsgatan, 250 07 Helsingborg, Sweden
| +46 42 10 50 00
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm
KärnanTake in the atmosphere of Helsingborg’s medieval tower, which doubles as the best photo opportunity in the city. You’re made to work for it though, as you'll have to walk across gravel paths and climb a steep wooden staircase to reach the top of the tower.
Built during the early 14th century, the keep was formerly part of a much larger castle that played a key role in Swedish-Danish relations over the centuries. Find out more at the new exhibition that focuses on medieval life during the tower’s heyday.
about 5 years ago
The view is nice
Kärnan itself isn't much but the view from the top is good. The ferry to Denmark is right there. Also, it's at the center of the shopping area (gågatarna--walking streets) with abundant shops and restaurants. As all over Sweden, be sure to eat a korv med mos eller bröd from the gatuköket.
almost 7 years ago
A beautiful castle built in 1310 in Helsingborg, Sweden with an amazing view overlooking the sea
My dad and I planned a trip to Sweden to explore our Swedish heritage. We decided to add Helsingborg to our itinerary at the last minute and did not know much about it, as most people consider Stockholm as more of an American tourist destination.
I have been to multiple cities in Sweden before and this was the first time I've seen Helsingborg. This city is EASILY my favorite in the entire world now. It is only a ferry ride away from Denmark. We found this castle because it was near our hotel and were so pleased when we discovered we could go up the stairs to the roof of the castle. The top of the castle overlooked the entire city of Helsingborg, the sea, and you could even see Denmark from across the sea.
I highly recommend visiting this underrated city. It was absolutely my favorite destination during our trip to Sweden. The history in this city is so fascinating and the view of the city from the castle is breathtaking. It was a very walkable place and we enjoyed exploring all that the city had to offer.
