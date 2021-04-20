Elephant Orphanage

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a center for orphaned elephants and other animals that are rescued in distress. The center though was founded to help primarily take care of Elephants. The are elephants that have either been abandoned by the herd, through getting stuck in bore holes or have had their mothers poached. Elephants need tender care and the center provides for that. Guests are allowed to interact with the Elephants for only an hour each day and this is between 1100hrs and 1200hrs. The reason behind this is to minimize their interaction with humans since they will have difficulties reintegrating back to the wild. The reintegration programme into the wild is based at Ithumba. Young one are transferred to this unit in Tsavo East where they are slowly re-introduced and integrated into the wild and fostered by wild herds. This is a visit not to be missed while in Nairobi.