The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
KWS Central Workshop Gate, Off Magadi Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
| +254 20 2301396
Sun - Sat 11am - 12pm
Meet baby elephants at the David Sheldrick Wildlife TrustThe David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescues orphaned baby elephants from the wild, nurturing and raising them through the grief of losing their families, and then eases them back into their natural habitat when they are old and strong enough. The animals are not forced to return to the wild—at around four years old, they are moved from the Nairobi nursery to a new home near Tsavo National Park to help them gain the independence to move on. The baby elephants can be visited every day at 11 a.m., where you'll see them playing in the mud and guzzling gallons of milk. Guests who choose to adopt an orphan can return at 5 p.m. to watch the babies enjoy an evening snack of leaves before being put to bed.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Visit Baby Elephant Orphans in Nairobi, Kenya
The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescues and houses baby elephants that were orphaned throughout Kenya. Animal-lovers can see these little guys at the Trust's compound. There is a public feeding hour every day, but a visitor can contribute to the elephants' well-being by "adopting" one and visiting them during "parents" hours, which are more frequent. At feeding time, these minute pachyderms bound in from the park and rush to their bottles and branches. Each elephant has a human attendant who fits them with a blanket and lays out their mattress.
almost 7 years ago
Nairobi
The amazing SHELDRICK Elephant Nursery. A must visit place.
almost 7 years ago
Elephant Orphanage
The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a center for orphaned elephants and other animals that are rescued in distress. The center though was founded to help primarily take care of Elephants. The are elephants that have either been abandoned by the herd, through getting stuck in bore holes or have had their mothers poached. Elephants need tender care and the center provides for that. Guests are allowed to interact with the Elephants for only an hour each day and this is between 1100hrs and 1200hrs. The reason behind this is to minimize their interaction with humans since they will have difficulties reintegrating back to the wild. The reintegration programme into the wild is based at Ithumba. Young one are transferred to this unit in Tsavo East where they are slowly re-introduced and integrated into the wild and fostered by wild herds. This is a visit not to be missed while in Nairobi.
almost 7 years ago
Feeding a Blind Rhino
Adopt a rhino orphan, or baby elephant while in Nairobi. Or just watch as the new rescues wander down the lanes at feeding time. A baby bottle and a blanket go a long way when you are a young elephant who has lost his mother.
over 6 years ago
An Orphanage with 300-pound Babies
At the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, Katie Cadar says, "you can meet the elephants and perhaps adopt one." There's no need to worry about your airline's weight restrictions on your flight home. Adopting in this case means you will foster one of the elephants that has been orphaned after being separated from their pack or, in some cases, due to the death of its parents at the hands of poachers. You'll get a certificate and monthly updates on your foster child's progress.