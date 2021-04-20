Loisaba Star Beds

Elewana Loisaba

On an unfenced 56,000-acre ranch supported by the Nature Conservancy, the new Elewana Loisaba camp sits along a key migratory corridor in northern Kenya, home to one of the country’s largest elephant populations. Its six tents are spacious retreats with polished wood floors and views of the plains; two are family units with shared walkways. But the four Kiboko Starbed rooms, set on raised wooden platforms over a busy watering hole, are the real draw here. Come nightfall, beds are rolled out onto private verandas so travelers can sleep beneath the stars. Doubles from $490 per person; Kiboko Starbeds from $300.