Lake NaivashaAs you approach Lake Naivasha from Nairobi, the one-lane, potholed road rises and you are suddenly treated to a truly awesome view of the Great Rift Valley stretching out to the horizon. Shimmering within that vista is Lake Naivasha, a popular weekend destination for Nairobians. The lake itself is beautiful in a prehistoric-looking way, with wispy, jagged trees jutting up from the water and hippos bathing in the midday sun. Along the boggy shoreline, before the water lilies and tropical grasses give way to the open water, it’s easy to imagine ancient creatures wriggling their way up onto land and eventually evolving into the first hominids. While in the area, explore Hell's Gate National Park and its gigantic gorge, take a boat trip on the lake in search of hippos, and get your fill of the freshly made pizzas at Camp Carnelley’s.
It was an awesome experience. The waters, which had dropped in levels alarmingly in the course of the previous couple of years had risen. The Hippos aren't difficult to find and the guide/pilot petty much covered everything - including tales of Hippos flipping boats over which I chose not to dwell on. The ride included passing by Crescent Island which is perhaps the kindest place for African herbivores such as the Water-bucks, since the place is literally devoid of any predators. The place is packed with birds although we missed out on the flamingos. The late afternoon afforded some outstandingly catalog-esque photos too. Traveled with Sayari Afrika - The Holiday Experts, as part of a team-building trip which also featured Nakuru.