Incredible Up-Close Encounters With Wildlife

After completing our missions work, my friends and I spent a few hours riding through the Kenya Wildlife Service's Lake Nakuru National Park. This male zebra and his harem were just feet from us--I hardly needed my telephoto lens. We also saw thousands of flamingos and pelicans, which were stunning both up close and from the lookout at Baboon Point above the lake. It was not uncommon to come across a group of giraffes, just having a snack, or some rhinos taking shade under an acacia tree. We even saw some warthogs careening around one field and a pride of lions in the distance. It truly was a fascinating opportunity to see these animals up close, but not in a zoo. Consider hiring a reputable tour/safari company van/driver for this type of experience (or any in Kenya, from my experience; we use Mission Tour & Travel: http://www.missiontourandtravel.org/). Most of the safari vans have pop-up tops so you are able to stand within the safety of your vans to see the wildlife. At the lookout at Baboon Point, especially, be wary of your surroundings, leave your food in your car, and close all your car doors and windows. As the name suggests, baboons frequent the area and will grab your sandwich at best or bite you at worst. I would not recommend picnicking at the tables provided. There was one lookout point higher than Baboon Point that was appropriate for a respite and lunch. This experience was well worth the group-per-person rate of about $40 to enter the park.