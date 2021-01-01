The Best Things to Do in Boston

On a perfect spring day, Boston turns into a giant walking tour. The city's top attractions tend to spill over from one to the other, inviting visitors to just keep going. On other days? Well, luckily there's the T. For one of America's most celebrated walking tours, walk the Freedom Trail, which takes you to 16 sites central to American history, including the Massachusetts State House and the Paul Revere House. Another perfect day outside: walk the sites of the Emerald Necklace, including Boston Public Garden and Boston Common. Then head to Fenway Park to see the Boston Red Sox play (the Green Monster awaits). No matter your interests, make sure to spend some time along Boston Harbor, home to the New England Aquarium, and the Charles River. They're the lifeblood of Boston. And, of course, no Boston trip is complete without a visit to one of the city's many excellent museums, from the Museum of Science to the Museum of Fine Arts and everything in between.