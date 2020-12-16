There's no one perfect way to take a trip to Bali. On one visit you might decide to spend more time exploring ways to explore your inner self through yoga or taking a ritual bath at Tirta Empul and while exploring the sacred spaces at Pura Besakih. On another? You might be all about going big mountain biking and photographing the rice paddies and terraces. Or, perhaps, all of the above on every trip? From the beaches of South Bali to the cool hills of Baturiti and the cultural hotspot of Ubud, options abound.