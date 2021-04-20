Where are you going?
Devdan Show at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre

Komplek ITDC Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia
+62 361 770197
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 7:30pm - 9pm

A Dance Journey Across the Islands

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, catch a performance of Devdan—Treasure of the Archipelago. The 90-minute show, inspired by Indonesia's cultural diversity, is a kind of Balinese Cirque du Soleil. It features a fusion of traditional Indonesian dance with modern contemporary dance and aerial acrobatics. While highly entertaining, the show also offers an insightful introduction to the history and diversity of the cultures of Sumatra, Java, Borneo, and Papua.
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

Rose Symotiuk
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cirque de Bali

The Devdan Show is like a Cirque du Soleil with a decidedly Indonesian twist. It features the acrobatics and wow factor you'd expect with this kind of show, while thoughtfully displaying the beauty of Bali's cultural heritage. The costumes are stunning and the traditional dances unique to Bali. Trust me, you'll enjoy yourself.

