Devdan Show at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre Komplek ITDC Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia

Photo courtesy of Devdan Show More info Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 7:30pm - 9pm

A Dance Journey Across the Islands On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, catch a performance of Devdan—Treasure of the Archipelago. The 90-minute show, inspired by Indonesia's cultural diversity, is a kind of Balinese Cirque du Soleil. It features a fusion of traditional Indonesian dance with modern contemporary dance and aerial acrobatics. While highly entertaining, the show also offers an insightful introduction to the history and diversity of the cultures of Sumatra, Java, Borneo, and Papua.