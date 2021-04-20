Devdan Show at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre
Komplek ITDC Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia
+62 361 770197
Photo courtesy of Devdan Show
More info
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 7:30pm - 9pm
A Dance Journey Across the IslandsOn Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, catch a performance of Devdan—Treasure of the Archipelago. The 90-minute show, inspired by Indonesia's cultural diversity, is a kind of Balinese Cirque du Soleil. It features a fusion of traditional Indonesian dance with modern contemporary dance and aerial acrobatics. While highly entertaining, the show also offers an insightful introduction to the history and diversity of the cultures of Sumatra, Java, Borneo, and Papua.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Cirque de Bali
The Devdan Show is like a Cirque du Soleil with a decidedly Indonesian twist. It features the acrobatics and wow factor you'd expect with this kind of show, while thoughtfully displaying the beauty of Bali's cultural heritage. The costumes are stunning and the traditional dances unique to Bali. Trust me, you'll enjoy yourself.