The Best Shopping in Vancouver
Vancouver boasts its fair share of big name brands and department stores along Robson Street, but the city also has popular shopping areas loaded with independent stores, clothing boutiques, and art galleries, especially around Gastown, Main Street, and West 4th.
511 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J8, Canada
Style goddess Erin Templeton’s Storefront/Studio is in Vancouver's historic Chinatown and a must-visit for lovers of her one of a kind, new and recycled leather bags and accessories. I’ve picked up a few of Erin’s beautiful pieces in the sales...
65 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A1, Canada
Playful shoe designer John Fluevog’s flagship store is right in Gastown on Water Street in a gorgeous two-storey glass-fronted building that houses the design team upstairs and you’ll find his eccentrically elegant designs on the...
350 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1E8, Canada
Jennifer MacKay’s clothing boutique is the go-to store for fashionable locals, who know they’ll find pieces exclusively in her shop. I have a weakness for the shoes. (604) 685-8885. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012...
1725 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H6, Canada
Tucked away in East Van’s brewery district, Odd Society make some of the city’s most interesting small batch spirits, such as their truly mouth watering Bittersweet Vermouth and their popular Crème de Cassis made with local blackcurrents. From...
3715 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3N8, Canada
I adore this little boutique on Main Street that’s simply stuffed with gorgeously girly styles and flirty retro clothes. You can find plenty of Canadian designers here too, and there’s an especially good selection in the jewelry section. While you...
320 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1E8, Canada
It’s hard to visit Old Faithful and not immediately start planning how you’ll manage to afford absolutely everything in this wildly desirable modern day general store, from elegant pencils from Public Supply and Tuthilltown Bourbon barrel maple...
From mid-May through early October, an Asian-inspired street market springs up in the Lower Mainland on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights—and holiday Mondays, too. Just steps from the Canada Line’s Bridgeport station, the...
1100 Comox St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1K5, Canada
This laid-back event takes over Vancouver’s bustling West End on Saturdays from late May to late October. Expect the usual array of crafts, artisanal delicacies, sustainable seafood, and local seasonal products like summer’s...
4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond, BC V6X 4J7, Canada
More than 160 stores pack this Asian mall, which is anchored by a Daiso (a ubiquitous Japanese dollar store). Shoppers can stock up on trendy Korean skin-care products at Aritaum, Tony Moly, and Nature Republic, or browse everything from herbal...
Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
1155 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1B5, Canada
Known for its international flair and heart-of-downtown location, Robson Street is nicknamed Vancouver’s Rodeo Drive for its big-name luxury boutiques concentrated around the intersection at Alberni Street. A short walk from its core is the...
