Snacking My Way Through the Market

Anyone who talks to me about travel for more than five minutes knows one thing: I'm absolutely obsessed with farmers' markets. It's simple: They're great for photography and one of the best ways to get a taste of local flavor—both culturally and literally! I hunt them down in every city I visit; it's really the ideal way to spend a Saturday morning. While recently visiting Vancouver, I traveled across the bridge to Granville Island on a drizzly Friday morning to check out their huge public market in person. I strolled the stalls, which seem to contain every type of market item possible: flowers and baguettes, mountains of berries and handmade chocolates, teas by the tin and salts by the pound, meats and cheeses, candles and coffee. It was heaven. I learned a few things about what makes Granville Island Public Market unique: - produce vendors have an unofficial competition going to see who can stack their produce in the most artful fashion - coffee sipped from the Blue Parrot Coffee Bar really is a cut above the rest - flowers in Canada are beautiful - freshly-baked bread tastes amazing no matter where you are in the world - you really can meet the nicest people at farmers' markets (just as I had suspected)