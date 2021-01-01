From trinkets and tchotchkes to silver jewelry, high-quality hand blown glass, and the pottery of your dreams, the shops on the Baja Peninsula can cover your every spending whim. There are plenty of clothing shops too, if you forgot to pack enough bathing suits or some beach-to-dinner-perfect flip-flops. Between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, you can shop an art gallery or 12, open air markets, and shopping malls.