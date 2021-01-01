The Best Shopping in Los Cabos
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From trinkets and tchotchkes to silver jewelry, high-quality hand blown glass, and the pottery of your dreams, the shops on the Baja Peninsula can cover your every spending whim. There are plenty of clothing shops too, if you forgot to pack enough bathing suits or some beach-to-dinner-perfect flip-flops. Between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, you can shop an art gallery or 12, open air markets, and shopping malls.
El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall. Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores,...
Blvd. Paseo de la Marina, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Each Saturday from October to July (and once a month in August and September), the marina of Cabo San Lucas becomes a stage for local artists, musicians, and performers to peddle their wares and showcase their creative skills in the Circuito...
Francisco I Madero, Centro, San Lucas, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Cuban cigars, considered the best of the best by tobacco connoisseurs, are technically out of reach for most Americans, thanks to the U.S. embargo of Cuban goods. If you're in Cabo, though, there's nothing preventing you from taking a puff on an...
One of the great pleasures of traveling in Mexico is visiting traditional local markets, which sell everything from produce and household goods to handcrafts and textiles. In San Jose del Cabo, the local artisans' market, or Plaza Artesanos, is...
Alvaro Obregon, Centro, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Of the many galleries in San Jose del Cabo, Galeria Corsica is one of the finest, having been established for over a decade and with outposts in Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City. The gallery specializes in the work of contemporary Mexican artists,...
Degollado, El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja has a reputation for attracting folks who like to live off the grid, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle and creating their own eccentric businesses. One of those is Art & Beer. The name says it all, really; this spot is worth a stop for its...
Hidalgo y Juarez S/N, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
You might encounter this evolving collection of apparel, accessories, and furniture "popping up" here and there. Owner Linda Hamilton, interior designer, fashion stylist, and entrepreneur, has spent years traveling the world on a quest for...
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
At Flora's, the farm-to-table restaurant and bar, you'll also find Flora Grocery, a small but carefully curated gift shop. On offer are preserves, honeys, sauces, dressings, and pickled vegetables, all made with goods grown on or near the farm....
Carretera Federal 19 KM 50, San Juan, 23390 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home. Baja Beans Roasting...
Privada Sin Nombre S/N, S/N, Animas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
San Francisco-based selvedge denim shop Self Edge has hung a shingle south of the border, becoming one of the first retail boutiques to open on the Flora Farms property in San José del Cabo. Aiming to be not just a store, but an experience, Self...
Flora Farms, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23047 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
It makes sense that the California cool of James Perse's clothing and accessories for men and women has made its way to Cabo, where its sold at one of several shops that opened on the property of Flora Farms in late 2015. Whether you forgot to...
Calle Sexta Avenida, El Arenal, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Miguel Hidalgo 9, Gallery District, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Huichol beaded masks and animal figurines, yarn paintings, ceramics, and bright oil and acrylic paintings are the specialties at this art gallery in San José del Cabo. Practical ready-to-take-home items include bowls and other kitchen items,...
