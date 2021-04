Baja Beans Roasting Company, Todos Santos, Mexico

Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home. Baja Beans Roasting Company , 52/(01) 612-167-3139. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.