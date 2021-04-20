Where are you going?
Baja Beans Roasting Company

Carretera Federal 19 KM 50, San Juan, 23390 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home.

Baja Beans Roasting Company, 52/(01) 612-167-3139. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
