Baja Beans Roasting Company
Carretera Federal 19 KM 50, San Juan, 23390 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
+52 612 145 0213
Photo by Dani Vernon
Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home.
