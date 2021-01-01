The Best Shopping in Dallas

Dallas residents take shopping very seriously. Most of the world's luxury brands have set up shop in high-end malls including the Galleria Dallas, and shopping districts from downtown Dallas to West Village. The flagship Neiman Marcus store is worth a trip all on its won. And the Northpark Center even has an art collection to keep you busy between shops. But those in search of quirky fun independent shops and boutiques will find plenty to shop for in Dallas neighborhoods like Deep Ellum.