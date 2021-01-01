The Best Shopping in Dallas
Dallas residents take shopping very seriously. Most of the world's luxury brands have set up shop in high-end malls including the Galleria Dallas, and shopping districts from downtown Dallas to West Village. The flagship Neiman Marcus store is worth a trip all on its won. And the Northpark Center even has an art collection to keep you busy between shops. But those in search of quirky fun independent shops and boutiques will find plenty to shop for in Dallas neighborhoods like Deep Ellum.
408 W Eighth St #102, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
Born of an idea hatched in a Dallas dive bar, this brand has grown from a one-woman artisan chocolate outfit (with sweets made for private clients and peddled at farmers' markets) into a small kitchen/storefront in the Bishop Arts District to,...
Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX, USA
One of Dallas’s earliest neighborhoods, this formerly industrial area just east of downtown has a long history as an entertainment hub, from its days as a hotbed of blues and jazz clubs in the 1920s, to the 1980s, when local bands like the...
13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
When Texans think about shopping on a grand scale, they think of Galleria Dallas. The expansive, multi-level retail hub is shopaholic central, with more than 200 stores and restaurants ranging from budget-chic shop H&M to Nordstrom. Go for a...
8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
With artist Mark di Suvero’s 48-foot-tall Ad Astra installation—the only indoor public display of the artist’s work in the world—rising from the central atrium, it’s clear that this is no ordinary shopping mall. And...
1618 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
When it opened in 1907, the Neiman Marcus department store was unlike anything Texas had seen, with opulent furnishings and designer fashions that had been sourced in New York City. The store struck a chord with the newly-oil-rich denizens of ...
1615 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
While Dallas has never lacked for luxury shopping options—throw a Jimmy Choo stiletto and you’ll hit a designer boutique or upscale department store here—4510’s concept-store format, featuring a well-curated selection of fashion and design pieces...
1010 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
It's easy to burn a day simply poring over the lovingly curated used treasures at Lula B's—there's just so much to see. Stroll through the aisles, leaving no corner unturned, and you can be rewarded with stylish, retro-fantastic pieces for your...
1916 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
Dolly Python is a well-loved haunt for ladies and dudes who love to dress in the manner of a certain era. The vintage store stocks a lovingly selected assortment of blasts of the fashion past, including apparel, shoes and accessories for men and...
1808 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
At Good Records, the delight of unsheathing a new (or old) LP trumps the convenience of buying digital tracks. Staffers will turn you on to the best new bands, many of which come to jam on the Astroturf-covered stage. —JORDAN BREAL This appeared...
2923 N Henderson Ave Suite A, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
It's the shop that retro dressers' dreams are made of. Vintage Martini's carefully curated collection of high-end fashion includes fur capes from the Victorian era, sweet 1950s circle skirts, and the bold shoulder pads of the 1980s. The boutique...
Trinity Groves, Dallas, TX, USA
Food, fun, and entrepreneurship come together at this 15-acre hub at the base of west Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The complex was designed as an incubator to nurture and support startups in the worlds of dining, art, entertainment,...
