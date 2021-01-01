Where are you going?
The Best Shopping in Berlin

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Though Berlin's late nights make sleeping in the next day all too tempting, the city's shops and farmers markets are very good reason to get up and out. If you need a clothing store for your next out-to-the-clubs outfit, bikini berlin is definitely worth a visit--it's the go-to department store for fashion-forward and design-minded types. A more traditional but equally stunning shopping center is the century-old Kaufhaus des Westens. But if you really want to mix with locals, the city's outdoor markets of both the flea and farmers varieties are truly memorable stops. Shopping local culture your thing? The city's record and book shops provide hours of entertainment.
Berlin's Farmers' Markets

Winterfeldtstraße, 10781 Berlin, Germany
Berlin prides itself on its farmers’ markets, which take place every Saturday (and sometimes during the week) all across the city and often have a wonderful atmosphere along with top-notch local produce. The Saturday Winterfeldtmarkt on Schöneberg...
Bikini Berlin

Budapester Str. 38-50, 10787 Berlin, Germany
Germany’s first concept-mall can be found between the redeveloped Zoologischer Garten area and the ultra-hip 25 Hour Hotel. Occupying a recently refurbished 1950s building, its slickly reworked interior now houses flagship stores, quirky...
Flea Market at Mauerpark

Bernauer Str. 63-64, 13355 Berlin, Germany
In true Berlin fashion, flea markets are not hard to find. One of the newer fleas takes place every Sunday at Mauerpark. I arrived on the early side, around 10am, and the space was already buzzing with locals on the hunt for vintage items,...
Boxhagener Platz

Grünberger Str. 75, 10245 Berlin, Germany
The weekly flohmarkt (flea market) in Friedrichshain's Boxhagener Platz is a popular spot where locals meet up for shopping, drinking, or just a bit of fun each Sunday. While the Mauer Park flea market gets most of the tourists, this one is far...
Hackescher Markt

Hackescher Markt, 10178 Berlin, Germany
In the streets around the Hackescher Markt S-Bahn station near Alexanderplatz, you’ll find the full variety of shopping experiences that Berlin offers, from leading international brands to independent boutiques and the studios of rising young...
Voo Store

Oranienstraße 24, 10999 Berlin, Germany
In Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, here you’ll find racks constantly restocked with coveted labels (Wood Wood, Acne, Kenzo, Opening Ceremony) and supersmall brands such as Stutterheim, a Swedish design house that handsews raincoats. In addition you...
Bildband

Immanuelkirchstraße 33, 10405 Berlin, Germany
Bildband Berlin is one of the best bookshops in the city if you’re seeking rare photo books, photography literature, and tomes on art and design. Run by photographer-drummer (and local legend) Joe Dilworth, the shop also serves as an exhibition...
Kaufhaus des Westens

Tauentzienstraße 21-24, 10789 Berlin, Germany
The largest department store in continental Europe, Kaufhaus des Westens (usually abbreviated as simply KaDeWe) is over a century old and a must for any shopper visiting Berlin. After being largely destroyed in World War II, its reopening in 1950...
Fassbender & Rausch

Charlottenstraße 60, 10117 Berlin, Germany
The world’s largest chocolate shop also includes two restaurants and is a dream come true for travelers with a sweet tooth. At the Chocolate Café, you can fill up on hot chocolate, tortes and chocolate treats. The Chocolate Restaurant specializes...
Modulor

Prinzenstraße 85, 10969 Berlin, Germany
I dare you to visit Planet Modular and not leave with a stack of new notebooks, Japanese masking tape, or sparkly envelopes. It's unequivocally a supplies haven for artists and crafty DIYers, and while I don't fall into either of those categories,...
