Though Berlin's late nights make sleeping in the next day all too tempting, the city's shops and farmers markets are very good reason to get up and out. If you need a clothing store for your next out-to-the-clubs outfit, bikini berlin is definitely worth a visit--it's the go-to department store for fashion-forward and design-minded types. A more traditional but equally stunning shopping center is the century-old Kaufhaus des Westens. But if you really want to mix with locals, the city's outdoor markets of both the flea and farmers varieties are truly memorable stops. Shopping local culture your thing? The city's record and book shops provide hours of entertainment.