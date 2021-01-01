The Best Restaurants in Delhi
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
Make a reservation at one of Delhi’s highest rated restaurants, featuring a range of modern and classic cuisine. From the iconic, cutlery-free dishes at Bukhara to the Michelin starred dim sum and dumplings at Yauatcha, top chefs have made their mark in India’s capital. The award-winning restaurants offer intimate dining spaces, views of Delhi’s skyline, and live jazz bands.
No. - 4, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Along with stylish boutiques and design shops, the narrow lanes of the upscale Khan Market are lined with all manner of eateries, from cafés and cocktail bars to food stalls and fusions restaurants. As of late 2018, the roster also includes Sly...
Ground Floor Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Imagine a scene from Scott F. Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby where a live jazz band serenades guests as they subliminally move to the rhythm of the music, with hors d’oeuvres in one hand and a vodka martini in the other. Expect a mirrored image of the...
ITC Maurya, Sardar Patel Marg, Akhaura Block, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Global celebrities like Bill and Hillary Clinton and Bruce Springsteen have all been spotted at Bukhara. Ranked as one of New Delhi’s top (and priciest) restaurants since 1977, the legendary spot—now located at the ITC Maurya...
The Lodhi, Lodhi Rd, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The 50 best restaurants in the world, the top restaurants in Asia, the best restaurants in India—this elegant eatery has made all those award lists and more, often for several years in a row. Helmed by chef Manish Mehotra—himself a...
I have a special place in my heart for Punjabi by Nature. Maybe it is because I ate here during my first trip to India seven years ago. Maybe it is because the food is so incredible that I return each time I visit Delhi. Or perhaps it is because...
Sardar Patel Marg, Akhaura Block, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Dum Pukht is not just a meal. It is a royal experience. The restaurant has won numerous awards, including "Delhi's Best Restaurant" and "Asia's Golden Fork Award." Indulge in traditional Indian dishes which are created with a special method...
Ground International Trade Tower, American Plaza, Lala Lajpat Rai Rd, Block “E, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110019, India
Let's be honest. It's so much fun to say the name of this restaurant. Inflections aside, Oh! Calcutta undeniably has the best Bengali food in Delhi. Oh! it's delicious! Their specialty is seafood, but definitely try the Koraishutir Dhokar Dalna...
Lodhi Road, Opp. Mausam Bhavan, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The intimate, dimly-lit setting of Lodi – the Garden Restaurant provides the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous or a business dinner. There’s a beautiful outdoor deck that overlooks the lush Lodhi Gardens or you can opt for the cozy confines...
P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block P, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Dosas, thalis, and tiffins! Saravana Bhavan specializes in South Indian cuisine. Each dosa comes with unlimited sambar and three chutneys - the tomato chutney being the house favorite. It is authentic, vegetarian, and very popular with the locals....
D-33, Kamla Nagar, Block G, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, 110007, India
In a city of almost 22 million people, perhaps 20 million of them would recommend Chacha's for their specialty - Chole Bhature. The classic North Indian dish is spicy chickpeas with fried bread. Sounds simple enough, but nothing can come close to...
1, Ashoka Rd, Near India Gate, Pataudi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (or AP Bhavan), as the name suggests, offers traditional dishes from the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP Bhavan is absolutely packed on weekends with lines of 100+ people waiting for an authentic taste of thalis and biryani. The...
382, Kucha Seth Rd, Gachi Ram, Fatehpuri, Chandni Chowk, Delhi, 110006, India
In 1950, two halwais—or confectioners—from the Rajasthani city of Bikaner ventured to big city of Delhi to ply their traditional snacks together. Setting up a stall in the Old Delhi Chadni Chowk market, they crafted sweet and savory...
Delhi Road, Prem Nagar, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
The original Karim's, located near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, is an institution and they've perfected the art of Mughlai food. Locals' eyes glaze over when discussing the menu of countless kebobs. Karim's recently opened a location in Gurgaon, much...
No Delhi-belly here. Haldiram's offers classic street food, snacks, and treats, prepared hygienically and safe for traveler’s tummies. It started as a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan—a town renowned for namkeen (snacks)—and has since become an...
C-98, Cement Godown Gali, Swarn Park Udyog Nagar, Mundka, Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110041, India
Spice Route is a heavenly experience where deep colors meet exotic spices. Located in the grand Imperial Hotel, I found the restaurant to be one of the most visually stunning places I’ve ever seen. Restaurants in 5-star hotels are generally known...
Haveli Dharampura, 2293, Gali Gulian, Chandni Chowk, Kucha Alam, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Lakhori only recently entered the food scene and is already considered one of the top restaurants in Delhi. Charm abounds in this elegant eatery located in Haveli Dharampura, a 200-year-old meticulously restored hotel nestled in Chandni Chowk....
1, Man Singh Rd, South Block, Man Singh Road Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
The Taj brand is known for uncompromised luxury and service. Varq is no exception. Overlooking the gardens in the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, Varq considers its menu a union of art and cuisine. The Indian dishes highlight traditional flavors with...
Shop No. 8, Near India Gate, Pandara Rd, Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
I have two words for you. Butter Chicken. Gulati is an unassuming, casual spot near India Gate serving unforgettable butter chicken. Lines can be long but just the thought of the gravy will keep you happily waiting. Don't want to venture out? Stay...
Radisson Blu Plaza, Block R, Mahipalpur Village, Mahipalpur, Block R, Mahipalpur Village, Mahipalpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110037, India
Hotels like to boast of their on-site restaurants. Unfortunately, the cuisine is often overpriced and underwhelming. In this case, the Radisson Blu Plaza has exclusive bragging rights to Nueng Roi. Specializing in Thai, the menu is traditional,...
Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
This is the first Asian location of Le Cirque, a celebrated and iconic Italian-French restaurant. Housed in the exclusive Leela Palace Hotel, Le Cirque beautifully fuses their legendary menu with a touch of Indian traditionalism. Pair your meal...
North Wing, VIPPS Centre, Plot No. 2, L.S.C. Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048, India
Smokehouse Grill is a true novelty in the hospitality scene of Delhi. It's an absolute treat for beef-starved tourists in India. It’s one of the very few places in Delhi that has started serving India’s holy animal on a plate. Aside from the...
First Floor, Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaiji Cama Place, Near Fire Station,, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110066, India
La Piazza is regarded as one of the finest Italian eateries in New Delhi. And rightly so. It’s been highly ranked by various local magazines year after year. Every bite of every dish oozes with freshness and is cooked to perfection. It’s one of...
