Smokehouse Grill Outer Ring Road

The Quest for Steak in the Indian Capital Smokehouse Grill is a true novelty in the hospitality scene of Delhi. It's an absolute treat for beef-starved tourists in India. It’s one of the very few places in Delhi that has started serving India’s holy animal on a plate. Aside from the tantalizing steak dishes, the vivacious ambience and live house music complete this lounge/bar. Prices are on the high end, but it’s well worth it when a night on the town is in order. The martinis and classic cocktails are made well, so do give those a try. There are two floors, but the top floor is generally reserved for VIP guests or private parties. Although there is no cover charge, do make reservations, or you might be waiting ages for a table! There is no set dance floor, but you’ll see plenty of youngsters groovin’ to the hottest house/lounge beats at the bar. It’s considered one of the swanky, upscale lounge bars of Delhi, so naturally you will find that the crowd consists of foreigners, expats, and a wealthy local crowd. It’s located right next to Kuki Bar in Greater Kailash II, in Masjid Moth.