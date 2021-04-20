La Piazza at the Hyatt Regency
First Floor, Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaiji Cama Place, Near Fire Station,, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110066, India
| +91 11 3005 4104
Fri - Sun 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 11:30pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 4pm, 7pm - 11pm
EATalian Fever in the Indian CapitalLa Piazza is regarded as one of the finest Italian eateries in New Delhi. And rightly so. It’s been highly ranked by various local magazines year after year. Every bite of every dish oozes with freshness and is cooked to perfection. It’s one of the few restaurants where I found that they offered healthy substitutes such as whole wheat pasta. The ambiance is dimly-lit and romantic, mimicking somewhat of a sidewalk Italian cafe with cascading white pillars, stone tiles, and wooden louvres. Top off your experience with scrumptious desserts and crisp Italian wine…and VOILA, you're in Italian heaven! As expected, the dress code is upscale and classy. They will refuse service, so dress up!
To try: the wood-fired pizzas!