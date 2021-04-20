Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lodi the Garden Restaurant

Lodhi Road
Website
| +91 11 3958 5266
Beyond the Clay Oven New Delhi India
A Romantic Al Fresco Brunch New Delhi India
Beyond the Clay Oven New Delhi India
A Romantic Al Fresco Brunch New Delhi India

Beyond the Clay Oven

The intimate, dimly-lit setting of Lodi – the Garden Restaurant provides the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous or a business dinner. There’s a beautiful outdoor deck that overlooks the lush Lodhi Gardens or you can opt for the cozy confines within. The food is absolutely something to rave about, bagging the award of one of the best restaurants in Delhi. You’ll find all the Mediterranean staples like hummus, tabouli, shish taouk, and shwarma, but their specialties are Pistou Soup and River Sole Steak Creole. It’s one of the very few places in Delhi that serve actual beef, so feast your senses on real steak. And the best of all is the dessert menu — it’s killer! There’s also live jazz bands for your entertainment, usually on the weekends, but call before you go to check. You’ll come in hungry and leave happy!
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Allison Sodha
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Romantic Al Fresco Brunch

Make a reservation at Lodi for Sunday Brunch from 12pm - 4pm. Often frequented by expats, the al fresco dining and romantic ambiance is popular for dates, anniversaries, and special occasions. Lodi features a European menu and is known for their seafood dishes, including Grilled Manali Trout.



Original leela palace.jpg?1474838309?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points