Lodi the Garden Restaurant
Lodhi Road
| +91 11 3958 5266
Beyond the Clay OvenThe intimate, dimly-lit setting of Lodi – the Garden Restaurant provides the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous or a business dinner. There’s a beautiful outdoor deck that overlooks the lush Lodhi Gardens or you can opt for the cozy confines within. The food is absolutely something to rave about, bagging the award of one of the best restaurants in Delhi. You’ll find all the Mediterranean staples like hummus, tabouli, shish taouk, and shwarma, but their specialties are Pistou Soup and River Sole Steak Creole. It’s one of the very few places in Delhi that serve actual beef, so feast your senses on real steak. And the best of all is the dessert menu — it’s killer! There’s also live jazz bands for your entertainment, usually on the weekends, but call before you go to check. You’ll come in hungry and leave happy!
A Romantic Al Fresco Brunch
Make a reservation at Lodi for Sunday Brunch from 12pm - 4pm. Often frequented by expats, the al fresco dining and romantic ambiance is popular for dates, anniversaries, and special occasions. Lodi features a European menu and is known for their seafood dishes, including Grilled Manali Trout.