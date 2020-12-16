The Best Restaurants in Cancun and the Riviera Maya

While the eastern edge of the Yucatan Peninsula offers experiences a-plenty, it's easy to find yourself focused solely on the region's dining experiences. Scattered throughout Cancun and the Riviera Maya, scores of restaurants and small eateries beckon, dishing up everything from gourmet fare to fast food. Dishes include everything from beachfront burritos to Le Chique's marvels of molecular gastronomy. No matter where you stay, eat around a variety of areas, from Cancun's hotel zone to Playa del Carmen and Tulum. Local culinary expeditions in the area always pay off.