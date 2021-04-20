Where are you going?
Mateo’s Mexican Grill

Carretera, Boca Paila km 5.2, Manzana 10 Lote 16, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
+52 984 179 4160
Mateo’s Mexican Grill Tulum Mexico

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Mateo’s Mexican Grill

Mateo’s claims to have the best fish tacos on earth, and yes, they are pretty great! Set in the heart of Tulum’s coastal hotel strip, this big outdoor restaurant is one of the most popular in town for its easy location, eye-catching lantern-lit ambience, and great cooking. They call themselves a Mexican grill and there are plenty of tacos, burritos, and fajitas, but you’ll find kebabs, big burgers, and even ribs, as well. Customers also love the fresh smoothies like the Happy Hippie, made with mango, papaya, cantaloupe, pineapple, and honey. Not particularly fancy, Mateo’s wins as a cool spot to hang out while enjoying solid food and drink.
By Laura Winfrey , AFAR Local Expert

